Isle of Wight firefighters are showing their support for the Island’s NHS workers.

Newport’s Green Watch crew have posted an image online of their station doors – with a simple, but powerful message.



NHS workers, healthcare staff, carers, emergency services and coastguard teams are all working to keep the Island safe, along with key workers, during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter, Green Watch said:

“Thanking the amazing teams across our Island, working hard to keep us safe.”





