Islanders are being invited to have their say on the coronavirus lockdown – and how it has affected their daily lives.

The Isle of Wight Green Party is asking Island residents to take part in a survey, two weeks on from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s message to Stay Home, Protect the NHS and Save Lives.

Vix Lowthion, spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Green Party said:

“The threat from coronavirus has completely changed the way we live – shops are shut, many of us are no longer at work, and sadly some people have lost their lives. “Through the results of this survey we will be able to discover the positive and negative impacts of the lockdown on jobs, health and family life, and also say Thank You to those people and organisations that have given so much to Islanders at this time of need.”

The survey will be available until 20 April, when the results will be published for all to read.

The Isle of Wight Green Party says it is fully anonymous and no email addresses or such data will be requested.

If you want to take part, click here.



