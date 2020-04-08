Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Team was called alongside police at 6.31pm yesterday (Tuesday) to reports of the fall.

People who were taking photos in the area were advised about safety and their responsibilities.

Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Team said:

“Please avoid this area for walks at this time – the cliff is falling in multiple places and unexpectedly.”

If you see a cliff fall leave the area and dial 999 and ask for COASTGUARD.

Photographs taken by Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Team and liased with local authority emergency planning team.