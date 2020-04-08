As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said earlier today (Wednesday) £750 million would be given to charities and £200 million for hospices across the UK.

A spokesperson for Mountbatten said:

“We are delighted to hear this evening’s news from Chancellor Rishi Sunak that the government is pledging funding of up to £200m for hospices across the UK.

“We are also delighted that the government has recognised the important work that hospices carry out in their local communities, both during this current COVID-19 crisis but also across the health and social care sector at all times.

“There are over 250 hospices in the UK and we look forward to hearing further news about how this funding will be shared. Although it is unlikely to meet our projected shortfall of £1m over the next few months, we are hopeful that it will go a long way to securing the future of our care and support for our deserving communities.

“We are so thankful to everyone who has so far donated to support our coronavirus appeal; we have been overwhelmed by the Island’s generosity and we are grateful to those who continue to donate and fundraise on our behalf.

“When further news about the funding is received, we will share this with our supporters.”