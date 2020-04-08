The total number of coronavirus-related deaths on the Isle of Wight has risen to six.

Yesterday, the number of people with COVID-19 who had died here stood at five, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

According to figures from Public Health England, one further death has been recorded on the Island.

An Isle of Wight NHS Trust spokesperson said:

“Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at St Mary’s Hospital and had tested positive for COVID-19 has died. “The gentleman was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions. “His family has been informed and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Another 828 people, who tested positive for the illness, have died in England.

The overall total is now nearly 6,500.

The number of confirmed cases on the Isle of Wight stands at 36.

As of today (8), five people have recovered and have been discharged from St Mary’s Hospital.



