£750 million has been promised by the Chancellor of the Exchequer today (Wednesday) for charities battling coronavirus across the country and on the Isle of Wight.

£200 million will also go to hospices across the county such as Mountbatten – with the rest going to charities such as St John’s Ambulance, according to Rishi Sunak.

The news comes as the number of cases on the Isle of Wight has risen to 38.

Speaking on behalf of Downing Street, Mr Suak said £360 million will be given to “small local charities providing essential services for vulnerable people” during the pandemic.

He said:

“Some charities are on the frontline and others provide critical services for vulnerable people…these charities have never been more needed…The unsung heroes looking after the vulnerable and holding together our social fabric.”

As previously reported, Isle of Wight Radio raised £6,000 for Mountbatten – which announced earlier this week it could lose up to £1 million due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a Mountbatten nurse has recorded an emotional message for Islanders during the lockdown.



