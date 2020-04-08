Students from the Isle of Wight’s Theatretrain group are ‘rising up’ for the Island’s key workers.

The pupils have performed a special rendition of Andra Day’s ‘Rise Up’ to say thank you to the Isle of Wight’s heroes.

The Government’s lockdown rules mean the pupils have had to come up with a unique way of recording the song.

They were all sent lyrics and were tasked with putting this together using technology.

Julie Caudle, Centre Director, said the message is simple:

“To those who are fighting this battle and rising up to every challenge they face with strength and determination, we thank you. “From all staff and students of Isle of Wight Theatretrain, to OUR KEY WORKERS, OUR HEROES, we will be forever grateful.”

Watch the fantastic end result below…





