There are now 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Wight, according to Public Health England’s figures – a rise of 3.

Figures released today (Thursday), show that 4,344 people in the UK have tested positive in the last 24 hours. That takes the total number to 65,077.

Yesterday, the number of cases on the Island stood at 38, as previously reported.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, a woman in her 80’s has become the eighth person on the Island to pass away after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Nine people are reported to have recovered here.

We’re told to continue following the governments instructions to help save lives:

Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)

If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times

Wash your hands as soon as you get home

Do not meet others, even friends or family. You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.



