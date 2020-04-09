Isle of Wight residents are now able to report possible breaches of coronavirus lockdown measures online.

Hampshire Constabulary has launched an new online tool, allowing Islanders to highlight a significant issue or breach of rules.

If it is not urgent – but you feel police need to know about it – then you can enter the address of where the potential breach is happening, or has happened.

Police say they are seeking to resolve situations where people appear to be or are contravening the government advice without resorting to enforcement and issuing fines.

The following businesses are exempt from closure during the Government lockdown:

food retailers, including food markets, supermarkets, convenience stores and corner shops

off licenses and licensed shops selling alcohol (including breweries)

pharmacies (including non-dispensing pharmacies) and chemists

newsagents

homeware, building supplies and hardware stores

petrol stations

car repair and MOT services

bicycle shops

taxi or vehicle hire businesses

banks, building societies, credit unions, short term loan providers and cash points

post offices

funeral directors

laundrettes and dry cleaners

dental services, opticians, audiology services, chiropody , chiropractors, osteopaths and other medical or health services, including services relating to mental health

veterinary surgeons and pet shops

agricultural supplies shop

You can report possible breaches using the online tool, here.

The force is urging those who want to report an emergency to contact 999 as usual.



