Isle of Wight residents are now able to report possible breaches of coronavirus lockdown measures online.
Hampshire Constabulary has launched an new online tool, allowing Islanders to highlight a significant issue or breach of rules.
If it is not urgent – but you feel police need to know about it – then you can enter the address of where the potential breach is happening, or has happened.
Police say they are seeking to resolve situations where people appear to be or are contravening the government advice without resorting to enforcement and issuing fines.
The following businesses are exempt from closure during the Government lockdown:
- food retailers, including food markets, supermarkets, convenience stores and corner shops
- off licenses and licensed shops selling alcohol (including breweries)
- pharmacies (including non-dispensing pharmacies) and chemists
- newsagents
- homeware, building supplies and hardware stores
- petrol stations
- car repair and MOT services
- bicycle shops
- taxi or vehicle hire businesses
- banks, building societies, credit unions, short term loan providers and cash points
- post offices
- funeral directors
- laundrettes and dry cleaners
- dental services, opticians, audiology services, chiropody , chiropractors, osteopaths and other medical or health services, including services relating to mental health
- veterinary surgeons and pet shops
- agricultural supplies shop
You can report possible breaches using the online tool, here.
The force is urging those who want to report an emergency to contact 999 as usual.