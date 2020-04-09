The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has recorded its seventh coronavirus related death today (Thursday).

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, according to the latest figures from Public Health England, there are currently 38 cases of coronavirus which have been diagnosed on the Island – although an update is expected this afternoon.

Alistair Flowerdew, Medical Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“Sadly, we can confirm that a woman who was being cared for at St Mary’s Hospital and had tested positive for COVID-19 has died. “The woman was in her 80s and had underlying health conditions. “Her family has been informed and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”





