“We plan to lead with Island resources, so Isle of Wight volunteers and contractors, ” says a Lieutenant Colonel helping the Isle of Wight NHS Trust in its fight against coronavirus.

Speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio, the army has revealed how it plans to combat the pandemic.

Military teams first arrived on the Isle of Wight at the end of last month (March) and have been helping St Mary’s Hospital plan for a drastic expansion, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

Lieutenant Colonel Dyos, from 11 brigade, has told Isle of Wight Radio that plans are still in the setup phase, but will soon move into the sustainment phase soon.

In an exclusive interview with Isle of Wight Radio, he said:

“We plan to lead with Island resources, so Isle of Wight volunteers and contractors…We are here to support… “Over the last four or five years, there have been a series of operations we have been involved in – that required this kind of ‘hot thinking’ – this is no different to that.

He added:

“I would like to reassure them [Islanders] of the competence within the Trust, both the management team and the supporting organisations who have been absolutely fantastic and a little bit of structure, we have played a relatively small part.” Weekly discussions are being held to decide how long their presence is needed, but Lieutenant Colonel Dyos says they will be here for “as long as it takes”.

Lieutenant Colonel Dyos said the Isle of Wight Reserves are on the Island on a ‘community engagement’ basis as volunteers to support the local community.

Earlier today (Thursday), Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said “we are not done yet” with the lockdown and urged us to stay inside this Easter weekend.

He echoed Isle of Wight Council Leader Dave Stewart’s comments, as previously reported.



