Residents on the Isle of Wight are being encouraged to show their support for the NHS, carers and key workers this evening (Thursday).

Thousands of Islanders have shown their appreciation for the magnificent work people are doing during the coronavirus outbreak, with 8pm rounds of applause on the last two Thursdays.

Tonight, we are being asked to continue with that show of support and get behind the #OneMillionClaps campaign.

It’s a new appeal being launching today which aims to raise at least £5m to support NHS workers battling coronavirus.

Organised by NHS Charities Together, the #OneMillionClaps appeal aims to inspire at least one million Britons to donate £5 by texting “clap” to 70507 along with a message of support.

The money raised will be used to provide NHS nurses, doctors, staff and volunteers with food, travel, accommodation and counselling during the COVID-19 crisis.

Ellie Orton, Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together – the umbrella organisation for NHS charities – said:

“Like everyone else I’ve been incredibly moved by the millions of us showing our public support for our health service over the last two Thursday evenings. “I really hope #OneMillionClaps inspires those who can to give a donation that will make a real difference to the amazing staff and volunteers who are daily saving lives and battling against this horrible virus on our behalf. “Every single penny raised for nurses, doctors and NHS staff in this way will go to help those health service workers who are working so hard and risking so much to help us.”





