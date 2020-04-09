The Isle of Wight Council leader has issued a warning to second homeowners on the Island and is urging us to continue to stay at home, protect our NHS and save lives this Easter weekend.

EXCLUSIVE:

Councillor Dave Stewart told Isle of Wight Radio people must not be tempted to flout lockdown measures and warns if we do “we will see our numbers go up”.

Councillor Stewart urged Islanders to “stay local” if you want to go for a walk over the weekend and said we should not be going out in our cars to do exercise.

Yesterday (Wednesday) a sixth person died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on the Isle of Wight – there are currently 38 confirmed cases of coronavirus at St Mary’s Hospital.

Meanwhile, Councillor Stewart also said he has received “minimal reports” of second homeowners making there way back to the Island – but that they could receive a letter from the local authority reminding them to follow the guidelines set by the Government.

Speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio, he said:

“If you have breached government rules and come to your second home you now must stay home, isolate yourself away…when you do eventually go out for essential food shopping – you will be expected to observe all the protocols our Island community has worked really hard to set up.”





