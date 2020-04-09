Isle of Wight footballer, Simon Moore, is among Premier League players supporting the Players Together campaign.

A number of Premier League players have joined forces to create a scheme that aims to raise funds for NHS charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stars including England captain Harry Kane launched the initiative, called #PlayersTogether, after widespread criticism of top-flight football clubs’ decision to place non-playing staff on the Government’s furlough scheme.

While details of the plan are unclear, a statement released to mark its launch said it those involved had “partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT) in order to assist them in generating and distributing funds quickly and efficiently to where they are needed most”.

Moore, 29, grew up on the Isle of Wight and attended Sandown high school. He played youth football for Brading Town. His younger brother, Stuart, plays for League One side, MK Dons.



