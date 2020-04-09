An Isle of Wight woman has been cooking up a storm by making a range of hot meals for NHS staff – and is calling on local businesses to help.

Parita Patel, who runs Delish Indian, has been making a variety of homemade Indian, Thai and Mexican inspired meals.

In the last two weeks, she has made more than 150 for staff on the frontline.

Parita says she wants to continue making the meals but is calling on Island companies to donate any ingredients they can – so she can keep cooking.

Today I made 75 portions of Thai green curry and rice for St Mary’s hospital, just delivered the food for the night… Gepostet von Delish Indian am Mittwoch, 1. April 2020

Medina Food Service and The Pop Up Soup Kitchen have both donated ingredients – and Parita is hoping more will come forward so she can keep feeding the NHS staff.

Parita said:

“I must say a special thanks to Medina Foodservice for suppling the chicken and Trevor from The Pop Up Soup Kitchen for the peppers and hot cross buns. “I really want to keep doing it – but I need support from our wonderful local businesses. “If anyone has ingredients, then please get in touch!”

Anyone who can help is asked to message Delish Indian on Facebook.



