Nine people on the Isle of Wight, who tested positive for COVID-19, have recovered, according to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

The number of recoveries here had stood at five, however that has now increased by four.

The Trust says all nine people have been discharged from St Mary’s Hospital.

As previously reported, the Isle of Wight recorded its first female death from the illness earlier today (Thursday).

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities here is now at seven.

As of yesterday (Wednesday), 38 people on the Island had tested positive for the virus.



