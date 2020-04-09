From a distance, a cheque for £750 has been presented to help the charity continue its vital work on the Island.

A spokesperson for Sandown Carnival Association said:

“We hope that this financial boost will help support those most in need in The Sandown Bay area during the current coronavirus crisis.

“Keep well and please stay safe from all at Sandown Carnival!”