The Isle of Wight Heritage Service has launched a series of new craft-based activity packs to allow families to explore Island history.

Families are being invited to earn their stripes as a history detective by completing the crafty tasks at home.

New activities introducing further research and projects for all ages, to ‘earn their stripes as history detectives’, will be uploaded to the Isle of Wight Council’s website each week.

The first pack is available now and explores some of the amazing dragon artefacts held by the heritage service.

These include a 500-year-old gold ring which depicts the brave St Margaret who killed a dragon with her cross, and a dragon-shaped medieval ear scoop. People would clean their ears using the scoop on the end of the monster’s tongue.

Corina Westwood, curator of human history, said:

“Be inspired by our incredible dragons and make your own Chinese dragon puppet. “The activity pack includes a template or you can design your own dragon. “We hope you will be able to find all the materials that you need for your dragon around the house. “We hope these fun activity packs will help entertain families while they are staying at home in response to the coronavirus crisis.”

For more information, you can visit the activities for families webpage.



