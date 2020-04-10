Police on the Isle of Wight are urging not to break the rules and have a party or gathering this weekend.

Last night (Thursday) officers revealed they had to break up a house party with six people.

The message from police is clear:

“IT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE REGARDLESS OF WHAT YOU THINK!

“We will be continuing our activities today and focusing on the education, engagement and encourage approach. As you will have seen yesterday we did more to enforcement in isolated circumstances but we want to avoid this at all costs.

“Please listen to the advice. If you do exercise do so locally, if you travel ensure its essential, and where you can stay at home to help protect the NHS and save lives.”



