The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has recorded its eighth coronavirus related death today (Friday).

According to the latest figures from Public health England – another 866 patients in England’s hospitals have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

That figure is a rise of 765 on yesterday’s – bringing the total to 8,114.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, there are currently 41 cases of COVID-19 that have been diagnosed on the Isle of Wight.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust said:

Alistair Flowerdew, Medical Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at St Mary’s Hospital and had tested positive for COVID-19 has died. “The gentleman was in his 50s and had underlying health conditions. “His family has been informed and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Meanwhile, nine Islanders are reported to have recovered.






