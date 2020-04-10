“Planning, preparation and training every single day” is what staff at St Mary’s Hospital have been doing to brace themselves for the fight against coronavirus.

EXCLUSIVE

According to the Chief Executive Maggie Oldham, the Trust has around 220 beds used on a regular basis and finding capacity “has been quite a daunting task”.

The armed forces has been supporting the Trust’s efforts and Mrs Oldham told Isle of Wight Radio she will be “humbled to them” for the rest of her career.

She said the Trust remains “in a relatively calm position, with our numbers remaining low compared to other parts of England”.

Speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio she said:

“It’s been great having the army with us – they have been very supportive, they have a level of skill and expertise that we don’t have and they’ve brought a level of energy as well – I’ll be forever grateful to them. They came at very short notice, they’ve been able to mobilise.”

She added:

“I really want to extend my real humble thanks to the contractors that have joined us, again at relatively short notice, and they have all been local people and Islanders – without them, we could not have got to where we have in a week.”

Meanwhile, Mrs Oldham said “Islanders coming together” to battle coronavirus “in such short notice has done us all proud”.

She promised the public would soon see pictures of work carried out over the last few weeks to transform our hospital.



