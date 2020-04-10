“There is much to be done” to prepare the Island for all eventualities relating to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the MP for the Isle of Wight.

Bob Seely says additional support from the Isle of Wight Rifles to help the Scots Guards and Island community plan for the pandemic is “extremely welcome”.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the military is currently on the Island helping staff at St Mary’s plan for a drastic expansion of the Hospital.

Yesterday (Thursday) Chief Executive at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, Maggie Oldham told Isle of Wight Radio she will be “humbled” to the armed forces for the rest of her career.

Mr Seely says it is “sensible” that the Isle of Wight Rifles are being used to support ongoing coronavirus efforts on the Island and we should be reassured of their presence.

He said:

“It’s welcome news that the IW Rifles are going to be used to support the coronavirus effort on the Island. It’s a sensible move to use our local reserve unit to support both the regular troops from the Scots Guards and the Island community more widely. “The IW Rifles are part of the Royal Logistics Corps and 11 Brigade, and I would like to thank the Commanding Officers of both for their support as well as Lt. Col Mike Dyos who has played an important role in helping with preparations on the Island.

He added:

“There is much that needs to be done, both in the hospital and in our wider community to prepare for the weeks ahead. We have a significant volunteer effort already, but the additional support is extremely welcome. “It is reassuring to know that we have a unit here who can be utilised to support the NHS, volunteers and, above all, Islanders when we really need them.”





