The Isle of Wight’s free newspaper – Isle of Wight Observer – says it has printed its last copy ‘for a while’ but promises to return.

The paper started 19 months ago but will stop publishing until ‘everything returns to normal’ and the pandemic is over.

The paper says ‘in order to ensure we can come back in the future, we have taken the difficult decision to furlough most staff.’

Posting on Facebook, a statement read:

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our readers, advertisers, stockists, and contributors for the support over the last 19 months. “Remember, you can sill sign up to receive updates from us”

The official statement on page three of today’s edition (Friday) stated:

“And please remember that Island companies need your help in order to get through this crisis. In the centre pages of this paper there are details of some of the small local businesses who will need your support over the coming weeks, as do all our advertisers. “We will be back, brighter, better and even stronger than before, just as soon as we can. Until then au revoir and stay safe, from your IW Observer team.”





