There are now 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Wight, according to Public Health England’s figures – a rise of 4.

Figures released today (Saturday), show that 5,234 people in the UK have tested positive in the last 24 hours. That takes the total number to 78,991.

Yesterday, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust recorded its eighth death – the Trust say the man in his 50’s had underlying health conditions.

Yesterday, the number of cases on the Island stood at 41, as previously reported.

Meanwhile, nine Islanders are reported to have recovered.

We’re told to continue following the government’s instructions to help save lives:

Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home).

If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times.

Wash your hands as soon as you get home.





