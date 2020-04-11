Singing Islanders across the Isle of Wight have come together to create an emotional cover of ‘We Are The World’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH BELOW

Members of the Facebook group ‘Keep the IOW Singing’, have for the past weeks each been uploading videos of themselves singing and playing instruments to keep spirits up during the lockdown.

The group, which was created in March, now has 257 members – and some of those members decided to come together and produce something very special.

Each recording lines to the song ‘We Are The World’ in their own homes, the clips were lovingly stitched together to form the entire song, thanks to the efforts of Chris, one of the members.

In a post in the group, member Joanne Everson, said:

“This is just a really special moment for me – This is the video Chris has been working on, it’s totally amazing – I can’t tell you how emotional I have been watching this. “I want to thank everyone that took the time to record their bit for this – you’re all wonderful and have made me a very happy lady. “Please like and share this video a lot of work has gone into it – I will stop being emotional now, but most of all Chris you are amazing and thank you once again for bringing tears to my eye – you are a very special. Enjoy everyone, and KEEP THE IOW SINGING!”

You can see the video below, and find more information on the group here.

