Have your children coloured in a rainbow to make the Isle of Wight’s streets a bit brighter?

Age UK Isle of Wight has teamed up with Isle support you to spread some joy to our older Islanders.

The charity is urging us to colour in two rainbows, one for you and one for a neighbour, grandparent or local older Islander to display in their windows – simply pop it through their letterbox with a note.

Not only are you making our streets brighter, but you are letting our Islanders know that Age UK is here to offer help and support if needed.





