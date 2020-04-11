A reminder from the Isle of Wight Police to Islanders has been issued, after a number of ‘suspicious’ incidents in the Newport area.

Whilst the social media message – posted on the Police’s Facebook page – states that no one has been the victim of a burglary, we’re being urged to make sure that our windows and doors are secure, even during lockdown.

The message posted by Inspector Matt says:

“With the weather improving please do ensure that if you have doors and windows open (especially ground floor) you remain in close proximity, and if you intend to leave (ie go to your garden) then you secure them.”

Also included in the post is an update on the Isle of Wight Police’s activities during the lockdown. These have included visiting well known local beauty spots to ensure compliance with the restrictions.

In regard to this, Inspector Matt added:

“I am very pleased to be able to tell you that overall compliance has been very good and most places are very quiet. We have reported 1 male in the last 24 hours for breaches of the legislation, and have been continuing to engage with most people, explain the regulations and encourage them to comply rather than resorting to enforcement.”





