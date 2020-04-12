Hampshire Constabulary says that a man was arrested on the Isle of Wight as part of a joint operation with Sussex Police.

A 47-year-old man from Bognor Regis was arrested on suspicion of murder, with the assistance of Hampshire police officers, on the Isle of Wight on Sunday morning (April 12).

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart, who is leading the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team investigation, said:

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this tragic time. They are being supported by our family liaison officers. “We are keen to establish details of when the victim was last seen locally and also hear of anyone who may have been seen visiting the house and when. We are confident that this incident is confined and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

It comes after Islanders reported the NPAS helicopter above Sandown last night.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said:

“We were assisting our colleagues from Sussex Police with an investigation there were conducting. “We can confirm that the searches have been concluded and a man has been arrested.”





