Firefighters on the Isle of Wight are among those self-isolating – with “a couple” out of work for 12 weeks, it has been revealed.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) is calling for ‘urgent action’ to make coronavirus testing available, so that crews can respond to emergencies.

Almost 3,000 firefighters are said to be self-isolating across the UK.

The Isle of Wight’s FBU branch says that five Grey Book staff (operational firefighters, either retained or wholetime) working for the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, are at home for 14 days due to family members displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

The FBU says “a couple” of those are isolating for around 12-weeks due to them falling in the vulnerable persons category.

Dave Hunt, Brigade Chair on the Island, told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We only have a finite number of resources on the Island so although in the grand scheme of things, when you compare it to London or the big metropolitan brigades, five isn’t many, we have only got around 140 operational firefighters here on the Island so it is a big proportion for us.”

The FBU says that, without urgent testing of frontline personnel, there will inevitably be an impact on brigades’ ability to provide cover and respond to other emergencies, including their work supporting the coronavirus response.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has previously set the government a target of carrying out 100,000 COVID-19 tests a day for people in England, including NHS staff on the frontline.

Mr Hunt is now calling on Westminster to look at the fire brigade too:

“People need testing to get them back to work to protect the frontline services during this time as well. “If people test negative early they haven’t got to then spend the whole 14 days isolating and can come back to work to perform their duties.”

He is also calling on the Isle of Wight Council to “stand with us” to support the FBU’s push for testing.

In a bid to ‘maintain a healthy workforce’, the local authority says some Isle of Wight fire crews will temporarily work 24-hour shifts, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

The Isle of Wight Council has been asked for a comment.



