An Isle of Wight man has helped to raise thousands of pounds for Mountbatten – by asking people to donate their first ‘pub round’.

Dean Ray came up with the idea to create a fundraiser on Facebook where he encouraged friends and family to get involved.

The idea was to get people – who would normally be enjoying the sunshine in a beer garden or socialising in the pub – to donate the money usually spent on the first round, to the hospice.

Due to Government rules around coronavirus, all pubs and bars were ordered to shut last week.

Dean set a target of £1,000 – but that’s been smashed – and now stands at more than £3,400.

Last week, Mountbatten launched a new fundraising campaign after revealing it would be set to lose £1 million due to the cancellation of events and the closure of its shops.

Posting on Facebook, Dean said:

“Want to join me in supporting a good cause? I’m raising money for Mountbatten Isle of Wight and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate £5 or £500.

Every little bit helps. Thank you for your support. I’ve included information about Mountbatten Isle of Wight below.

So this goes out to all our friends, family, workmates and teammates who would have spent at least one day this weekend responsibly sunning themselves in their favourite Beer garden with a couple of shandys – or it could be what would have been your ice cream van round, if we were not staying in.

Thank you 🌈🌻👍

Gin cocktail £6

Guinness. £5

Dark fruit £4

Budweiser £4

Crisps. £2

Juke box £2

Pool. £1

£24.00″

