The number of coronavirus-related deaths on the Isle of Wight has risen to 11, according to NHS England.

That is a rise of one compared to yesterday’s (Sunday’s) figures, which stood at 10.

The number of confirmed cases on the Island stands at 53, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

Nine Islanders are reported to have recovered.

NHS England says a further 667 people have died with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in England to 10,261.

We’re awaiting a statement from the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.



