One of the Isle of Wight’s four white-tailed eagles has returned to the Island, following a 400 mile (650km) journey.

The female bird, known as G324, had ended up in North Norfolk, as Isle of Wight Radio previously reported.

However, after six days circumnavigating South East England, she has now returned to the Island.

The Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation, part of the project which saw six birds released here, says it proves there really is no place like home:

“A brilliant exploratory flight by one of the juvenile White-tailed Eagles, G324, to Norfolk and back. “This is how the young eagles learn the landscape. It also shows how this bird regards the Isle of Wight as home.”

In December last year, G324 was earmarked for possible breeding after she got comfortable with another of the sea eagles. Read more here.

If you see a white-tailed eagle over your garden, you can send details to the foundation using its online reporting form.



