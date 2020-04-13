More than £50,000 has been raised for the Isle of Wight’s Mountbatten in just six days.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the charity – which provides end of life care for Islanders – set-up a fundraiser last week.

Its Chief Executive warned that future services could be cut, as it stands to lose at least £1 million due to the coronavirus.

Following that appeal, an Isle of Wight Radio campaign helped to raise £6,000 in a matter of hours.

The charity says £51,190 has now been raised thanks to the “incredible generosity” of Islanders.

A spokesperson for Mountbatten said:

“Your incredible generosity in support of our Mountbatten Nurses and Carers means you have now raised over £50,000 in just 6 days! “We are so proud of our truly amazing community.”

Earlier today, Isle of Wight Radio revealed how one Isle of Wight man’s asking people to donate their first ‘pub round’.

Mountbatten is still urging us to donate what we can. You can so, here.



