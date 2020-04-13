Three further cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the Isle of Wight, according to latest figures.

Public Health England says the total number of positive cases here now stands at 56.

That number was at 53, as Isle of Wight Radio previously reported.

Earlier today (Monday), an eleventh death was confirmed at St Mary’s Hospital. Read more here.

Another 717 deaths, relating to coronavirus, have been registered in UK hospitals.

That brings the total to 11,329, but it is thought the true figure is higher as not all stats are collected over the weekend.

On the Island, there have been nine recoveries so far, according to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

