Three more people on the Isle of Wight have recovered after contracting coronavirus, according to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

As of today (Tuesday), a total of 12 people have been discharged from St Mary’s Hospital.

That figure had stood at nine, as Isle of Wight Radio previously reported.

No more COVID-19-related deaths on the Island have been recorded, according to figures released today.

In total, 11 people with the illness have died at St Mary’s Hospital. Read more here.

Commenting on the three deaths confirmed on Sunday (12) and yesterday (Monday), Alistair Flowerdew, Medical Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“Sadly, we can confirm that three more people who were being cared for at St Mary’s Hospital and had tested positive for COVID-19 have now died. “The two women and one man were in their 70s and 80s and had underlying health conditions. “Their families have been informed and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them all at this difficult and distressing time.”

The number of confirmed cases on the Isle of Wight stands at 56.



