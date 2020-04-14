Red Funnel has announced changes to its vehicle deck-only sailings, as part of plans to reduce services.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the ferry firm has already confirmed it will no longer operate its Red Jet service from Saturday (18).

As part of a pledge to operate to a ‘minimum level’, Hovertravel will also become the only remaining foot passenger service to and from the Island.

In addition to those changes, Red Funnel says it will now also change the times of its vehicle deck-only sailings.

The ferry firm says that due to low passenger numbers, ‘there are no concerns about overcrowding on the vehicle ferries.’

As a result, the 6pm Southampton and 7.30pm East Cowes sailings will revert to standard sailing types from Saturday, while the 3pm Southampton and 4pm East Cowes sailings will now become ‘vehicle deck-only’ sailings.

Red Funnel says it will continue to ‘review the opportunities’ to add more of these sailing types depending on booking and traffic patterns and will continue to announce the next day’s vehicle-deck only sailings the day before, as it has been for the last few weeks.

The 9pm Southampton and 10.30pm East Cowes vehicle deck only sailings will remain the same.

To further assist in ensuring there is adequate space to accommodate any additional demand on the vehicle ferries, Red Funnel is adding two additional round-trip, freight-only sailings via the Red Kestrel.

In line with the reduced Red Funnel service, the Quayconnect bus service will also cease on Saturday.





