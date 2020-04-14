More than £11 million has been handed to Isle of Wight businesses from the Government’s coronavirus support fund.

So far, over 800 businesses have received crucial funding from a £62 million pot for the Island.

There are understood to be about 4,000 businesses in the small business category who would be eligible for support.

Speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio, Leader of the Isle of Wight Council., Councillor Dave Stewart, said:

“Over 800 Island businesses have received their Government funding – through the Isle of Wight Council. “There are also many millions of pounds being sent out in the coming days and weeks. “This money will help to keep the Island’s economy alive and help with our recovery. But for now, we must stick to the plan – Stay at Home, Protect the NHS and Save Lives.”

Councillor Stewart also praised the role of community groups in the current pandemic:

“Island residents are really stepping up to the plate and following the Government’s advice. “Several community volunteer groups have been set up across the Island and we would like to thank them all. “They are delivering food and medicines to the most vulnerable in our community.”





