Four lucky people in East Cowes are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their postcode.

The Clarence Road neighbours netted the windfall when PO32 6HB was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today (Tuesday).

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said:

“What fantastic news to start the day! Congratulations to our winners.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Woodland Trust which has received over £13.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.





