A Facebook post doing the rounds – offering thousands of pounds of hospital work to out of work tradespeople – is not for Newport, Isle of Wight, it has been confirmed.

The post, which has been circulating on personal profiles and in groups, says 30 carpenters, 20 electricians and 20 plumbers are needed for a temporary hospital going up in Newport. It says a fee of almost £400 is being offered for 12-hour overnight shifts.

Isle of Wight Radio has been told this is NOT for St Mary’s Hospital and NOT for the Isle of Wight.

It hasn’t been confirmed if the work is even for Newport, South Wales.

People are also reminded about scams circulating on social media and on the telephone during the coronavirus outbreak.



