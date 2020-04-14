Critically ill patients from the Isle of Wight could be transferred to hospital via military aircraft during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA) is one of the first air ambulance services in the country to collaborate with the Royal Air Force (RAF).

The charity’s Critical Care Teams are working alongside military personnel to prepare themselves should they need to provide support to patients on the Isle of Wight and other more remote areas.

Paramedics and doctors are on hand to fly on-board military helicopters, providing urgent critical care to patients as they are transferred to major trauma centres across the country, including the new NHS Nightingale hospital at London’s ExCel Centre.

On Tuesday (7), the charity undertook the first time-critical transfer of a patient from Jersey to University Hospital Southampton in a RAF Chinook.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance CEO Alex Lochrane said:

“It is absolutely our duty to do everything that we can to ensure that patients on the Isle of Wight, and other more remote areas, get the necessary critical care during the current pandemic. “This is a hugely impressive and vitally important collaboration with the RAF and I am immensely proud of our Critical Care clinicians and the Care Group Management team within University Hospital Southampton who have responded with flexibility and total selflessness to the rapidly evolving health crisis, displaying their usual professionalism, dedication and teamwork’.

During a joint training exercise at the Charity’s Airbase in Thruxton last week, the teams simulated loading critically ill, ventilated patients onto RAF Chinook, Puma and RN Merlin aircraft and then providing constant support and care to them inside the military aircraft.

Three RAF Chinook helicopters, which can carry up to two ventilated patients each, are currently on standby at RAF Odiham in Hampshire.

Dr Simon Hughes, a senior Pre-Hospital Emergency Medicine Consultant with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, for over 10 years, who led the joint training session commented:

“A Chinook helicopter not only has the advantage of range and speed, but it also offers more space than the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, allowing us to continue care for patients who could potentially be Covid-19 positive, whilst maintaining a safe distance from the military aircrew.”

In the meantime, the Charity continues to respond to critically ill patients across the region with both the air ambulance and emergency response vehicles remaining operational seven days a week, day and night.

Full personal protective equipment (PPE) has been made available to the charity’s teams of doctors and Specialist Critical Care Paramedics in order to ensure that risks of infection are minimised when they attend the scene of an incident.

You can donate to HIOWAA here.



