The HM Coastguard helicopter has been circling the Isle of Wight today (Tuesday).

The helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent has been scouring the coastline after HM Coastguard received a suspected Mayday call.

The area of Shanklin and Sandown Bay has been of particular focus this afternoon.

It’s understood the helicopter has been back to base to refuel and is now continuing its search.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said:

“The helicopter from Lee-on-Solent has been sent after a possible Mayday call was picked up. “The helicopter has been sent to locate the source of the message and to provide any assistance if required.”

Nothing has yet been found.



