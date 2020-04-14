A man understood to have been arrested on the Isle of Wight in the early hours of Sunday morning (12) has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead in a house in Bognor Regis on Saturday afternoon.

She has been named by Susex Police as 52-year-old Ruth Brown (pictured) of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis.

Police were called to her home at 3.51pm on Saturday after she was found by a caller following concerns that she hadn’t been seen or heard from for a couple of days.

Wayne Morris, 47, a refuse worker of Larch Close, Bognor Regis, was charged with her murder on Monday afternoon (April 13).

He will appear before Brighton magistrates today (April 14).

Ruth’s family has asked for their privacy to be respected, but have issued the following statement:

“Mum – Ruth – was a wonderful, loving woman and her loss, under such dreadful circumstances, leaves a gap in our lives that will never be filled. “She was a mother, a daughter, a sister, well known, loved and respected by us and her circle of friends in Bognor and beyond. We ask that we be permitted to grieve in privacy and that justice for mum be allowed to take place in the proper way.”





