EXCLUSIVE pictures of the military helping the Isle of Wight NHS Trust prepare for coronavirus have been revealed to Isle of Wight Radio.

The Scots Guards arrived on the Island last month (March) to support the Isle of Wight NHS Trust in its efforts to prepare for the pandemic and expand its bed capacity.

Meanwhile, earlier today (Tuesday) it was reported, critically ill patients from the Isle of Wight could be transferred to hospital via military aircraft during the coronavirus pandemic.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the military exclusively revealed how it plans to combat COVID-19 – by working with staff at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

Meanwhile, Maggie Oldham the Trust’s Cheif Executive told Isle of Wight Radio – St Mary’s Hospital is “like DIY SOS” – to prepare for coronavirus.

The Isle of Wight Rifles are also volunteering to assist the Isle of Wight NHS Trust in logistical planning for the outbreak, alongside volunteers Island-wide and contractors.



