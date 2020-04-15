The number of people with COVID-19 to have died at St Mary’s Hospital on the Isle of Wight has risen from 11 to 12, according to NHS England.

Those figures do not count coronavirus-related deaths outside of hospital wards, however.

Ministers in England are promising any care home resident or staff member who needs a coronavirus test will get one.

All 30,000 providers will be contacted this week to roll it out.

Newport’s St Mary’s Hospital has recorded 56 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

12 Islanders are now reported to have recovered.

We’re awaiting a statement from the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.



