The number of coronavirus cases on the Isle of Wight now stands at 55, according to Public Health England (PHE).

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, that figure had stood at 56 as of Monday (13).

However, yesterday (Tuesday) the confirmed number dropped to 53, before again rising to 55 today (Wednesday).

Isle of Wight Radio understands that PHE sometimes reallocates confirmed cases to other NHS Trusts across the country.

Isle of Wight Radio has asked PHE for a comment.

Meanwhile, there are now 12 confirmed deaths on the Isle of Wight, as Isle of Wight Radio reported earlier today.

13 people who had coronavirus have recovered, according to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

