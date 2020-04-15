“A badge of honour” with a new brand – like the blue and white logo used for the NHS – will be created for members of the care profession, says the Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Mr Hancock also revealed a social care action plan “with the goal to protect residents and colleagues” – promising to roll out more tests for residents and staff in care homes – including on the Isle of Wight.

Number Ten’s action plan includes an online system to deliver PPE kit to care providers via Royal Mail.

Earlier today (Wednesday) the Government said one-thousand workers have been screened already – with 30-thousand care providers in England expected to be contacted this week to roll out wider testing.

It comes as the number of coronavirus cases on the Isle of Wight stands at 55.

Meanwhile, in a bid to encourage more of us to return to work in the social care sector, the Government says it will strengthen its national recruitment campaign and “pay for the induction training” for those who sign up.

Mr Hancock added the Government will also ask supermarkets to prioritise shopping hours for the care sector – like NHS staff and the elderly.

The Health Minister summed up the daily news conference by promising plans would be put in place for loved ones “to say goodbye” to one another during the coronavirus crisis – which has meant many have had to die alone.

