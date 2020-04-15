Nearly 700 people living with cancer on the Isle of Wight have been supported through Wessex Cancer Trust’s telephone and online services since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Many are having treatment delayed due to the lockdown and are reportedly worried about a higher risk of infection or are feeling more isolated and vulnerable.

As previously reported, the charity’s support centres were forced to close last month (March) – just days after Level 42’s Mark King opened a new centre in Newport.

During these unprecedented times Wessex Cancer Trust is providing:

Telephone helpline

Ford and Isle of Wight

Telephone counselling

Facebook support group

E-mail mentoring and support provided by befrienders

Dedicated online support featuring advice, videos and information

Virtual sound therapy support groups

Daisy Bus still taking Isle of Wight passengers to their appointments at Southampton

and will return to QA Hospital once this service is required again

With most of the charity’s fundraising or events postponed or cancelled it has set up a Just Giving page to raise money so it can continue to be there for as many local people living with cancer as possible.

Go here to access support.



