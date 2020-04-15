A 20-year-old Isle of Wight woman was ‘touched inappropriately’ by a man whilst in a shop in Newport, according to police.

Hampshire Constabulary says it wants to speak to a man in connection with an incident on the High Street.

A woman was inside a shop when a man, described as slim and with a shaved head, approached her and touched her inappropriately, according to police.

The force says the suspect, who was wearing a black gilet with a dark hoody underneath, then left the shop and walked off towards St James’s Square.

If you recognise the man in the image or you have any information about this incident, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 44200092561.



