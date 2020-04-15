An Isle of Wight business is asking Islanders to support Mountbatten by purchasing its ‘rainbow candles’ – and lighting them in honour of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, Mountbatten has taken a financial hit due to the outbreak.
Chilliwinter is aiming to raise £1,000 for the charity. In the last 24 hours, staff have made more than 250 of the candles.
Once the candles are bought, Kathy and Dave are urging Islanders to light them to remember those who have lost their lives:
“Every Thursday, we salute our key worker heroes who are working selflessly around the clock to across the nation. Communities far and wide are coming outside and spending a couple of minutes to clap, cheer and even sing to show their support.
“Each week, once we turn back indoors, let’s light a rainbow candle to remember all those who have been lost, those who are in hospital fighting for their lives, and to remember each hero’s unabated efforts to feed, protect and serve our nation.”