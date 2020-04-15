“Every Thursday, we salute our key worker heroes who are working selflessly around the clock to across the nation. Communities far and wide are coming outside and spending a couple of minutes to clap, cheer and even sing to show their support.

“Each week, once we turn back indoors, let’s light a rainbow candle to remember all those who have been lost, those who are in hospital fighting for their lives, and to remember each hero’s unabated efforts to feed, protect and serve our nation.”