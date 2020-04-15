13 people on the Isle of Wight with coronavirus have now recovered and been discharged from St Mary’s Hospital.

Yesterday (Tuesday) that figure had stood at 12, as Isle of Wight Radio previously reported.

However, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust has confirmed there has been one further recovery as of today (Wednesday).

It comes after a man in his 80s, with underlying health problems, became the latest Islander to pass away after contracting COVID-19.

651 more hospital patients have died in England after contracting coronavirus.

The figure is lower than the previous few days, although it is not clear whether that means the number of deaths has peaked.

Newport’s St Mary’s Hospital has recorded 56 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.



